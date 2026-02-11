South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to the world’s largest cricket venue today, Wednesday, 11 February, as South Africa take on Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Match 13 is a pivotal encounter in Group D, featuring two sides with contrasting starts to their campaigns. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

South Africa enter the match with high confidence following a dominant 57-run victory over Canada. Meanwhile, Afghanistan find themselves in a "do-or-die" situation; after a narrow five-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opener, Rashid Khan's men need a win to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive.

Broadcasting for the 2026 tournament is distributed through regional partners across the globe. Fans can follow the action live on the following platforms:

Where to Watch SA vs AFG Live Streaming and Telecast

Region Television Channel Digital Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (App & Web) South Africa SuperSport Cricket SuperSport App / DStv Stream Afghanistan Lemar TV / Ariana TV (ATN) ICC.tv UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket NOW / Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / ESPN+ MENA Region CricLife Max StarzPlay Australia — Amazon Prime Video

Organisers and broadcasters have provided several ways for fans to access the match without a traditional subscription:

In Afghanistan: National broadcasters Lemar TV and Ariana TV (ATN) are providing free-to-air coverage of all Afghanistan matches to ensure maximum reach within the country. Commentary is available in both Pashto and Dari. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

The Narendra Modi Stadium surface is expected to be balanced for this morning start. While Ahmedabad is typically a high-scoring ground, the 11:00 AM start time may offer some early assistance to seamers like Marco Jansen and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

As the sun comes out, the pitch traditionally flattens, favouring stroke-makers. However, the large boundary dimensions will give spinners particularly Rashid Khan and Keshav Maharaj, more protection during the middle overs. No rain is forecast, with temperatures expected to reach a pleasant 24°C.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).