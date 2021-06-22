After Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final 2021 between India vs New Zealand at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton was abandoned due to bad weather, there is hope that we can get some sort of play on the scheduled final day of the game. There are slight chances of showers throughout the day but the weather appears to be better than yesterday. Meanwhile, we bring you the hour-by-hour weather updates from Southampton ahead of day five of IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021. IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021: Rain Abandons Play on Day 4.

Rain has played spoilsport for the most part of the final but as things stand, New Zealand will be the happier of the two sides. However, the Kiwis cannot get too comfortable with their position as India’s inning will be a great indication for them about the collapse the batting can suffer once a partnership is broken.

Southampton Weather Update

Southampton Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Southampton on June 22, 2021 (Tuesday) isn’t much great but appears to be better than yesterday. There are chances of rain showers during the course of the day but we can expect most part of the scheduled game to be played. The temperature will be below 20 degrees with clouds covering the sky.

As things stand, it is expected that the reserve day (June 23, 2021) is likely to come into effect if a result is not determined today. Both sides will be aiming to take giant leaps towards victory and their aim to become the first-ever World Test champion.

