Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot to play for when they take on Mumbai Indians in their next VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 fixture. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (May 4). With just one victory in seven outings, the orange army is reeling at the last place in the team standings and is just a couple of defeats away from officially getting knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, the defending champions are fourth in the points table with four wins in seven games. Rohit Sharma’s men are coming off two successive wins and will take the field as definite favourites. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the weather report and pitch conditions of the game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After blowing hot and cold earlier in the season, MI made some surprising changes in their line-up and even dropped Ishan Kishan. However, the strategic move has paid off so far as the five-time champions won two games on the trot. In their previous fixture, they defeated Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller. On the other hand, the SRH team management sacked David Warner as captain after regular failures and even dropped him from the playing XI. Kane Williamson took over the leadership role, but his maiden captaincy assignment this season didn’t prove fruitful as SRH suffered a 55-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. Now, let’s look at how the weather and pitch will behave. SRH vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Delhi Weather:

(Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Weather Report: The temperature in Delhi on May 4, 2021 (Tuesday) for the SRH vs MI clash is expected to be around the late 30 degree Celsius mark and could reach up to 34 degrees Celcius. Like the previous clashes at the venue this season, there are no chances of rain, so an entire match can be expected without any interruptions.

Pitch Conditions: The track at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to aid the bowlers as both pacers and spinners can get purchase off the wicket, but teams have been able to post huge totals on the board. Teams batting second have had the upper hand at the venue so far, so electing to field first after winning the toss should be the likely decision. Notably, dew is also likely to play a part as the game progresses.

