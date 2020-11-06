Royal Challengers Bangalore’s wait for an IPL trophy goes on as they were knocked out of Indian Premier League 2020 by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. SRH registered a six-wicket win over RCB in Abu Dhabi to move on in the competition and book a Qualifier 2 berth against Delhi Capitals. A disciplined bowling performance and a Kane Williamson master-class saw the 206 champions get over the line. SRH vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020 Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 6 Wickets To Book Qualifier 2 Berth.

After being put to bat first, Virat Kohli himself came to open the batting but the experiment failed as the RCB skipper was dismissed for cheap. AB de Villiers was the standout batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore as his fighting half-century took RCB to a score of 132/7 which was still below par on the pitch. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli & Co Get Eliminated from IPL 2020 As Kane Williamson and Jason Holder Guide SRH to Victory.

Chasing the score, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost wickets early but Kane Williamson managed to steady the ship. The Kiwi skipper went on to score a brilliant half-century as with support from Jason Holder, the duo were able to take their team to a crucial win in the Eliminator with a 65-run partnership. Meanwhile, here are some stats from the game.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator Stat Highlights

# Manish Pandey Scored 404 runs in IPL 2020, his most in a single season

# AB de Villiers scored his 5th IPL 2020 half-century

# Moeen Ali (run out) became the first person to be dismissed on a free hit in IPL history

# Kane Williamson scored his 14th IPL half-century

# Devdutt Padikkal (473) moved third in the list of most runs scored by an uncapped Indian player in a single IPL season

# Devdutt Padikkal's 473 runs are the most by an uncapped Indian player in a debut season

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on November 8, 2020 (Sunday). The winner of the clash will move to the finals of the competition to face Mumbai Indians, who have already booked their place in the summit lash after a win last night.

Sunrises Hyderabad last won the IPL title in 2016 and would hope to replicate that feat once again. SRH qualified for the finals in 2018 but were defeated by Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals were knocked out from this stage last year and would hope that can surpass it and even get their hands on the elusive trophy for the first time.

