Afghanistan will be looking to clinch a historic series win as they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. The Afghan boys won the series opener handsomely and took a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out SL vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023 live streaming online and tv telecast details.

Afghanistan were powered to a six-wicket win in the first ODI after Ibrahim Zadran’s run-a-ball 98. Apart from him, Rahmat Shah scored 55 as Afghanistan chased down 269 in 46.5 overs. For Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka scored 91 off 95 balls.

When Is SL vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second ODI on June 04, Sunday. The SL vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023 match starts at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SL vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series will be broadcast in India by Sony Sports Network in India. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match would not be available on the Sony Sports Network channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SL vs AFG 2nd ODI 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the SL vs AFG 2nd ODI match on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. The SL vs AFG live streaming online will be available on the FanCode app and website in India as well. Though, fans need to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online.

