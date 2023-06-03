David Warner has said that he plans to retire from Test cricket after the SCG Test match against Pakistan in January 2024. The Australian opener's future in the longest format has been a topic of discussion for a while now and Warner, addressing the press, said, "You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game..I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then." Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Team India Players Train Hard Ahead of WTC 2023 Final Against Australia (See Pics)

David Warner Reveals Plan to Retire from Tests

David Warner set to retire from Test cricket after the SCG Test against Pakistan in January 2024. "I've always said the 2024 WC would probably be my final game" - Warner. pic.twitter.com/LguxFmJUjJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2023

