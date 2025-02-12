Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Following the two-match Test series, Sri Lanka hosts Australia for two One-Day International (ODI) games. Initially the two sides were scheduled to play a one-off ODI but later a second ODI was added which will help Australia to prepare for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting February 19. Meanwhile for SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Australia Cricket Team Head Coach Andrew McDonald Confident of Cooper Connolly’s Future Despite Quiet Test Debut Against Sri Lanka.

With regular captain Pat Cummins out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia will be looking to rebuild under Steve Smith for the upcoming tournament. The visitors would also look to continue their winning momentum against Sri Lanka after 2-0 victory in Tests. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are not part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after having missed out on qualification. However, the home side will be looking to begin afresh in this short series.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st ODI 2025 is being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 12.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of SL vs AUS 2025 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 ODI series viewing option online, read below. Sri Lanka Announce 16-Member Squad For ODI Series Against Australia: Charith Asalanka to Lead, Mohamed Shiraz, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka Included.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI 2025?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. Apart from it, FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, none of the platforms will provide SL vs AUS free live streaming online and users will have to pay for the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).