Sri Lanka are all set to take on visitors South Africa in a three-match T20I series, the first of which gets underway on September 10, Friday. This and all the other matches of this series would be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the first game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The series gains a lot of importance given the fact that the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2021 is just around the corner and both Sri Lanka and South Africa would aim for a certain amount of success in these matches, which would not just give them confidence but also help them figure out proper team combinations, strengths and weaknesses, etc. Prior to this, Sri Lanka lost the T20I series to India, who were without most of their main players but Dasun Shanaka and co bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over South Africa in the ODI series. Faf Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris Left Out of South Africa’s Squad for T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa, who left some big names like Faf Du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris out of their T20 World Cup 2021 squad, would also have to prove a point or two before the tournament starts. They have been performing well in T20Is this year, defeating West Indies and Ireland and the Proteas would aim to repeat a similar performance against Sri Lanka as well. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on September 10, 2021 (Friday) and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of South Africa's Tour of Sri Lanka and they would provide live telecast of this game.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st T20I Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of Sri Lanka, SL vs SA 1st T20I 2021 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2021 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).