Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The South African Women’s cricket team have turned around their fortunes in the ICC Women’s World Cup with three straight victories after a disastrous start against England in their opening game. The Proteas women have climbed to the third spot in the rankings with 6 points from 4 games played and next up face Sri Lanka in Colombo. They head into the fixture on the back of a win over Bangladesh, which was a close game for a brief period. Opponents Sri Lanka are yet to win a game in this campaign and two of their games have resulted in no results due to bad weather. They need a win here to get going in the tournament. AUS-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Storm Takes Australia to Semifinals After 10-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh.

Tazmin Brits heads into the game with consecutive ducks for South Africa and the opener needs to contribute in this game. She has been in good form in recent times and her partnership with Laura Wolvaardt will be key. Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch will be leading the charge in the middle order. In terms of picking up wickets, it will be down to Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk.

Sri Lankan openers Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapathu got the team to a brilliant start against New Zealand in the last game. Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama are also in good nick and the team will count on them to come good. Udeshika Prabodhani and Sugandika Kumari with the new ball will be difficult to play against.

Match SL-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Friday, October 17 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 17. The Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Alyssa Healy Becomes Australia’s All-Time Leading Century Scorer in WODI World Cup History, Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s WC 2025 Match.

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SL-W vs SA-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SL-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. South Africa have been effective in finding ways to secure wins, and this would be another such instance for them

