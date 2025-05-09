Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team will be locking horns with the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in match six of the ongoing Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in Sri Lanka. Host Sri Lanka women have already booked a place in the tournament, while South Africa have been knocked out of the series, having lost all three matches thus far. Sri Lanka will meet India in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on May 11, and will go in with confidence with a win over the Women in Blue under their belt. India Women Enter Tri-Nation Series Final; Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Shine As Women in Blue Secure 23-Run Victory Over South Africa, Set Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka displayed an all-rounder show against India in their last ODI, with performances from Sugandiga Kumari, captain Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Nilakshi de Silva all shining in their departments. Sri Lanka's batting unit shone brighter than the bowlers.

On the other side, South Africa, despite their best efforts, have failed to dish out a solid performance, with all three departments shining. South Africa will look to break their last-match losing streak and make a return to winning ways, having last won a WODI in December 2024.

When is SL-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI will be played on Friday, May 9. The SL-W vs SA-W match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Watch Smriti Mandhana Roll Her Arms During IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 (Video Inside).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of SL-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch SL-W vs SA-W 6th ODI of Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on any TV channel. For SL-W vs SA-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of SL-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI 2025?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch the SL-W vs SA-W 6th ODI 2025 match of Women's Tri-Nation Series on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Fans also have the options of purchasing a Team India pass (for all India Women's National Cricket Team matches in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025) that costs Rs 59 or a Tour Pass (for the entire Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025), which is priced at Rs 79.

