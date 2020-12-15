New Zealand captain Kane Williamson dropped down to the third spot in the latest ICC Test batsman’s ranking. With the career-best score of 251 in the first Test against West Indies, the Kiwi talisman jumped to share the second spot with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. However, Williamson again dropped down to the third position after missing the second Test due to injury. It means Kohli is now the lone-holder of the second spot while Australia’s Steve Smith continues to top the rankings with 911 points. Speaking of another significant change in the list, Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is now back in the top 10 with Kiwi opener Tom Latham slipping down to 11th spot. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult Return to New Zealand T20I Squad Against Pakistan.

A lot of Test cricket hasn’t taken place lately owing to the COVID-19 virus. However, action in the longest format of the game will be increasing gradually and fans must brace themselves. Speaking of other players in the top-10, Aussie sensation consolidates the fourth position with Pakistan captain Babar Azam holding the fifth spot. Another Australian in this list is David Warner (6th) while India’s modern-day wall Cheteshwar Pujara stands at seventh. England duo Ben Stokes and Joe Root hold the eighth and ninth position respectively.

Here's The New Ranking of ICC Test Batsman!!

As mentioned above, the cricket calendar will be jam-packed in the upcoming days. Australia are set to host India in a four-match Test series while Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in three T20Is and two Test matches. South Africa will also host Sri Lanka in two Test matches, starting late December.

