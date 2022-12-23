Kochi, Dec 23: Former Australia cricketer David Hussey thinks the 2016 IPL winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have probably overpaid for the services of England batter Harry Brook in the ongoing 2023 IPL Mini Player Auction. Brook made his England T20I debut against West Indies this year. In 17 innings, he has averaged 26.57 at a strike rate of 137.77 and was a part of England's T20 World Cup-winning team in Australia. Recently, he was named Player of the Series in England's 3-0 Test series triumph in Pakistan for scoring three centuries on tour.Aaron Finch Reacts After Ben Stokes Sold to Chennai Super Kings in IPL Auction 2023, Says ‘He Structures Out Any Side Tremendously Well’

He had entered the IPL 2023 mini-auction at a base price of INR 1.5 crore and Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Rajasthan Royals initially began the bidding war for him. Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the frenzied bidding and eventually got to sign Brook for INR 13.25 crore. This will be Brook's first appearance in the IPL through the 2023 season.

"Not really (on whether he's happy with SRH acquiring Brook), I thought SRH probably overpaid. I'm not unsurprised by the amount of money he went for but I think SRH spent a lot of money on a similar player like Aiden Markram already on the list."

"It's a good buy, but have they overspent? Hope they aren't going to miss out on anybody in the backend like a good domestic spinner like M Ashwin or Markande," said Hussey on Cricket Live - Auction Special show on Star Sports.

Ex-Australian opener Simon Katich thinks SRH have made great buys in getting the services of Brook and India opener Mayank Agarwal, who was Punjab Kings skipper in IPL 2022.

"Well, definitely, Harry Brook. Obviously, he's a fantastic young player. He's had a fantastic 2022 across all formats. He's going to be a very, very big player. He's used to coming-in in all formats and in the IPL, look, it's a big price to pay for a young man."

"But obviously, SRH have done their homework and they feel that he will fit in. I think Mayank Agarwal is a very good buy for them, he's a very good spin player and obviously highly experienced. So, I think they got him cheaper than what I thought before the auction started."

Hussey was also pleased with Agarwal going to Hyderabad. "I agree with Simon Katich. I think Mayank Agarwal is an excellent purchase, possibly captain, just what they needed at the top of the list. I think Brian Lara is pulling all the right strings at the moment when it comes to Indian talent."

