Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 29. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13, 2020. Both SRH and CSK will enter this game with a defeat in their previous matches. SRH led by David Warner lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game, while CSK under the captaincy of MS Dhoni got defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 Dubai weather, rain forecast and pitch report. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

SRH in their previous game against RR posted a target of 159 runs which Rajasthan chased down with five wickets in hand in 19.5 overs. On the other hand, CSK collapsed in their chase of 170 runs target posted by RCB, as Chennai lost by 37 runs. Both SRH and CSK are in urgent need for victory, especially the men in yellow who are struggling with the bat. Hyderabad and Chennai will face each other for the second time in IPL season 13, in their previous meeting, Hyderabad defeated them by 7 runs. SRH vs RR Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag Shine as Rajasthan Royals Register Five-Wicket Victory.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather at Dubai will be around 32 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com on October 13, 2020, when the match begins in the evening. The humidity will be around 40 per cent and wind will blow at a speed of around 17 km /h.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 match will assist bowlers a bit. As the tournament is progressing we can see the track getting old which do not support batsmen much. We no longer see a high scoring game these days, however, the team batting first should look to score around 170 or little more than that.

