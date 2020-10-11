Lighting doesn’t strike twice but Rahul Tewatia can! The all-rounder played another staggering knock as Rajasthan Royals end their four-match losing streak in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Chasing 159, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler departed early as the Men in Pink were reduced to 78/5. Just when SRH’s triumph looked a mere formality, Rahul Tewatia (42) and Riyan Parag (45) made a fightback by taking Rashid Khan and others by storm. The latter finished off things by smashing Khaleel Ahmed for a brilliant six as Royals won the game with just one ball to spare. SRH vs RR Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, SRH captain won the toss and elected to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision didn’t look impressive at first as in-form opener Jonny Bairstow departed early. Nevertheless, skipper David Warner joined forces with Manish Pandey, and the duo brought Hyderabad innings back on track. The skipper got dismissed for 48, but Pandey went on to complete his half-century. Though Rajasthan Royals bowlers didn’t take a lot of wickets in the middle overs, the scoring rate was always on the lower side. Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg played some big shots in the end overs as Hyderabad posted 158/4 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

# Ben Stokes played his first game of IPL 2020.

# Manish Pandey becomes 16th player to complete 3000 runs in Indian Premier League.

# David Warner becomes the first player to complete 3500 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

# SRH bowlers have taken 13 wickets in powerplay this season, most by any side.

# With this victory, Rajasthan Royals ended their four-match losing streak.

# Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia's stand of 85 runs is the second highest unbeaten 6th wicket stands in successful IPL run chases.

With this Rajasthan Royals register their third victory of the season and their chances of advancing to the playoffs are still alive. They are now placed at the sixth position in the team standings and will not want to lose the winning momentum soon. Steve Smith’s men will next meet Delhi Capitals on October 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On the other hand, SRH, who stayed at the fifth position, will face Chennai Super Kings in their next fixture on October 13 in Dubai.

