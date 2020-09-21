After back-to-back thrillers in the opening two matches of the Indian Premier League 13, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the third game of IPL 2020. Both teams will be eager to start the new season with a win. The SRH vs RCB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. David Warner returns as skipper for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Virat Kohli will continue to captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they chase their maiden title. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be beating. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 IPL final to win their maiden IPL title. Bangalore are a three-time IPL losing finalist and will hope to be a fourth-time lucky. They will also hope to set the head-to-head record straight against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH and RCB have met 15 times in the IPL and the former lead the H2H records with eight wins. RCB have won six matches while one ended in no result. Kohli’s men need to beat SRH in both group stage meetings of IPL 2020 to level the scores. Royal Challengers Bangalore Pay Tribute to Coronavirus Frontline Workers, Plan to Wear ‘COVID Heroes’ Jersey During SRH vs RCB, Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangalore finished at the bottom of the table last season and have finished there in two of the last three seasons. They ended on the sixth place in 2018. But with a balanced squad at their disposal this term, RCB will pray they can go the distance in IPL 2020. SRH qualified for the playoffs last season but were knocked out of the eliminator by Delhi Capitals.

