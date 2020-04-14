Suresh Raina Supports Extension of Lockdown in India as COVID-19 Cases Rise, Urges People to Download Aarogya Setu App (See Tweet)

PM Narendra Modi and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: PTI File)

With the increase in numbers of COVID-19 positive patients in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown at least till May 3. The announcement was inevitable as the earlier 21-day lockdown, which got underway on March 25, couldn't much restrict the pandemic to spread. Supporting the PM's decision, India's swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter handle and urged his fans to follow the directives of the government. He also advised the netizens to download the Aarogya Setu app which traces the COVID-19 affected person. IPL 2020 Postponed for the Time Being As COVID-19 Lockdown in India Gets Extended Till May 3: BCCI Sources.

“We have to win this fight against #COVID19. Lets follow #Lockdown2 till May 3. I request all to follow @narendramodi ji’s advise to download #AarogyaSetu app. I already have. It will protect us all,” wrote Raina on the micro-blogging website. The Chennai Super Kings’ star has been quite active on social media in recent times and has been constantly asking his fans to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to not get infected. He, in fact, also donated INR 52 Lakh To Coronavirus Relief Funds (31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & 21 lakh to the UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund) and urged others to play their part too. Meanwhile, let’s look at Raina’s tweet.

We have to win this fight against #COVID19.Lets follow #Lockdown2 till May 3. I request all to follow @narendramodi ji’s advise to download #AarogyaSetu app.I already have. It will protect us all. Download from here iOS:https://t.co/cqkp63nDFJ Android:https://t.co/dLBnGSQlD1 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the extension of lockdown has also postponed the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for the time being as per some sources of BCCI. According to the actual schedule, the gala T20 tournament was supposed to get underway on March 29 but was shifted till April 15 and now it has been further postponed at least till May 3. Well, the tournament doesn’t seem likely to get underway even after that date and fans likely to miss the action in the gala tournament.