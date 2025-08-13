Former India and CSK (Chennai Super Kings) cricketer Suresh Raina has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case. The ex-India National Cricket Team star has been asked to appear before the probe agency for questioning in connection with an online betting app called 1xBet, with whom he is alleged to have links through endorsements. As reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Suresh Raina is expected to appear before the ED headquarters in Delhi on August 13. MS Dhoni’s INR 100 Crore Defamation Suit: Madras High Court Orders Start of 10-Year-Old Trial Over IPL Betting Allegations.

The ED, during its questioning of Suresh Raina, is expected to explore his links with the online betting platform and the former cricketer's statements will be recorded by the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This question is part of the ED's investigation into many similar cases against illegal betting platforms and apps, which have been said to have conned many people.

Earlier, the ED had questioned actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati among others, for similar reasons. Suresh Raina had retired from international cricket in 2020 and in 2022, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including the IPL. The former India cricketer since then has transitioned into the role of a commentator and broadcaster.

