It's been over a decade since the former India national cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni filed a defamation suit, seeking ₹100 crore in damages from Zee Media Corporation, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar, and News Nation Network; for dragging his name in the betting scam in the Indian Premier League. Now, the Honourable Madras High Court has ordered the commencement of the 10-year-old trial on Monday, August 11. The defamation suit has been pending since 2014. IPL 2025 Betting Racket Busted: Delhi Police Arrest Two People From Swatantra Nagar for Live Betting During PBKS vs CSK Match.

As per a report in The Hindu, Justice C.V. Karthikeyan has appointed an advocate commissioner to record the evidence of the five-time IPL winner MS Dhoni on mutually convenient premises, to all the parties involved and their counsel, in Chennai. The advocate commissioner has been appointed as MS Dhoni's personal appearance at the High Court, as examination in chief as well as cross-examination by the defendants might lead to chaos, as Dhoni is a renowned celebrity. It must be noted that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has said that he will be available for examination as well as cross-examination between October 20, 2025, and December 10, 2025. The venue and dates for such practices would be on the basis of mutual convenience. 'Ghutne Mein Joh Dard Hota Hai Uska Take Care Kaun Karega', MS Dhoni Responds To Fan's Request To Play IPL 2026 In Jovial Manner During Event (Watch Video).

The trial has been delayed for over ten years, because of multiple applications taken out by the parties seeking one relief or another. In December 2023, a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar (since retired) and Sunder Mohan convicted the retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar and sentenced him to 15 days of simple imprisonment. This was, however, upheld by the Supreme Court. In July 2022, the then Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram had granted permission to MS Dhoni to proceed with the content plea.

