Mumbai, January 20: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said he wishes to see Rishabh Pant bat with more responsibility in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy, adding that if the left-hander faces 40-50 deliveries, he can finish off the game well for the side. On Saturday, Pant was named in India’s squads for the three ODIs at home against England, starting from January 22, and the Champions Trophy in February. Rishabh Pant Confirms His Availability for Delhi’s Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match Against Saurashtra.

It is uncertain if either Pant or KL Rahul will be India’s first-choice keeper-batter in their future 50-over assignments. In 31 matches, Pant has amassed 871 runs at an average of 33.5, with his highest score being an unbeaten 125 against England in Manchester in 2022.

"He has improved a lot on his wicket-keeping, (but) Rishabh Pant needs to play with more responsibility because this is a 50-over tournament. In the upcoming tournament with England you’ve got 5 T20Is and 3 One Days, this will be a good opportunity for Rishabh Pant."

"It depends on how you play; I think if Yashasvi does not play in the top order then Rishabh Pant will have a very important role, he can bat at the fourth position. He can also come in to bat before Hardik because if Rishabh goes on to play 40-50 deliveries then he can finish off the game."

"He has to tell himself that if I play fifty deliveries then I can score 80-100 runs but it is important for him to spend some time. If he makes a mistake then that’s going to cost a lot because he has that talent, he has got that ability, he is going to be the X factor for the Indian team," said Raina to broadcasters Star Sports. Suresh Raina Congratulates Neeraj Chopra on His Wedding to Himani Mor.

India last won the Champions Trophy in 2013, where Raina was a member of the winning team alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Asked if the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja will be able to repeat the 2013 victorious heroics next month in Dubai, Raina replied in the affirmative.

"I clearly remember in 2013 when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won; it was a great celebration and atmosphere. I think Ravindra Jadeja won the Man of the Series award in that tournament because of the way he bowled. All three of them are now part of the same team."

"Rohit Sharma is the captain. I remember when Rohit Sharma wasn’t picked for the 2011 World Cup; he felt really bad and wanted to make the Champions Trophy count. Recently, he has won the T20 World Cup. He is now winning the ICC titles he hadn’t won before. Virat has lifted this trophy before and knows how to absorb the pressure."

"The conditions back then were completely different, but when they go to Dubai, the conditions will be totally different again. Rohit knows how to handle the situation. If Rohit goes on to play 20-25 overs, I won’t be surprised if he repeats his heroics from the 2019 World Cup,” he added. Sachin Tendulkar Ignored For Rohit Sharma's Autograph! Netizens Troll Kid For Missing Chance To Get Master Blaster's Sign During Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary (See Reactions).

India will begin their Group A campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai against Bangladesh on February 20, after which they play against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, before facing New Zealand on March 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).