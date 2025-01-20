A young fan stole the limelight on Sunday when the kid took Rohit Sharma's autograph during Wankhede Stadium's 50th Year Anniversary, but what amused fans was how the child ignored Sachin Tendulkar, who was seated next to Sharma. Netizens on social media offered all kinds of reactions from trolling the kid, to calling the autograph a PR stunt. Check below for fans reactions on social media. Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph For Young Fan During Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony, Fist Bumps With Him (Watch Video).

Ignore Problem, Like Kid Ignored Sachin

Ignore your problems like that kid ignore sachin!!! https://t.co/qn2APafNL0 — Saurabh 🇫🇷 (@5t20icentury) January 19, 2025

PR Like No Other?

There is sachin sitting just beside him literally SACHIN and that child went to Rohit Sharma for autograph and not to Sachin, and you want me to believe this isn't PR 😭😭. https://t.co/vQGvZFxssl — हर्षित (@Italymeraghar) January 19, 2025

Missed Change To Take God's Autograph

Ohh lil boy, you had opportunity to take autograph from the God himself, growing up you will realise what you have missed! https://t.co/MhItL5DjE6 — Prashant Yadav (@venomous_la_vie) January 20, 2025

What Is This Video?

There's sachin right beside him. What is this video😭 https://t.co/R4gJSMiZlS — X Æ A- 69🌈 (@PXatu) January 19, 2025

Unforgivable

