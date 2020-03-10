Team India Sweats it Out in Dharamshala Ahead of Ind vs SA 1st ODI 2020 (See Pics)

Team India sweats it out in the nets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Men in Blue are gearing up for their first ODI game against South Africa on March 12, 2020. The team has reached Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh for the first match and began practising for the game. India will play three-game ODI series out of which the first one will be held in Dharamshala. The second match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 125, 2020. The third and the final match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The BCCI shared the pictures of the Indian team sweating it out in the nets. Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020, Check Dharamshala Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 12.

Talking about the Indian squad, Hardik Pandya makes a comeback in the squad after being away from cricket for more than six months now. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was away from cricket due to an injury also marked a comeback into the squad. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who was away from cricket due to an injury will be also seen donning the Indian colours. Rohit Sharma continues to stay away from cricket after a prolonged injury. Talking about the practice session, the official account of the Indian cricket team shared the pictures of the nets on their social media account.

Shubman Gill was seen putting on his pads for the nets. Check out the snaps below:

Another one

Talking about the match, it is said that the rain could be a spoilsport for the first game. As per the weather report, it is very likely that the game can be shortened or the game wouldn't happen at all.