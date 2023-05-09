All ten teams are still in contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and with things coming to a business end, no team will be in a mood to give away two crucial points. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are better placed than rest of the teams but are yet to officially qualify for the playoffs spot. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, KKR vs PBKS highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table and team standings. Purple Cap in IPL 2023 Updated: Varun Chakaravarthy Enters Top Five, Mohammed Shami Retains First Place.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 09

In the Indian Premier League 2023 match number 54, Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match has a start time of 07:30 pm IST. Both Mumbai and Bangalore are in contention for a IPL 2023 playoffs spot and this is an important fixture for both of them. Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Bat to Fan in Wankhede Stadium Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Highlights

In yet another close encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders prevailed against Punjab Kings with Rinku Singh hitting the winning boundary on the last ball. Set 180 runs to win, KKR reached the target with five wickets in hand. Captain Nitish Rana was top-scorer for KKR with 51 runs off 38 balls. 'Hero Once Again!' Netizens Hail Rinku Singh After His Last Ball Boundary Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Punjab Kings in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their win over Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders moved up to fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from 11 matches. PBKS, on the other hand, are placed on seventh spot. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings occupy the top two spots respectively followed by Lucknow Super Giants.

