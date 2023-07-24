Rain played spoilsport on Day 4 of the ongoing India vs West Indies 2nd Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. After three days of slow-paced action, the match looked to gain some momentum on the fourth day. Mohammed Siraj had rocked the West Indies batting order with a five-wicket haul which saw the hosts score just 255 runs. When India were going all guns blazing with captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle, the heavens opened up and the match had to be stopped. Rain returned later once again to once again bring about a halt in proceedings. Although play was possible on Day 4, fans would wonder if rain plays spoilsport again on the fifth and final day of this Test match. In this article, we shall take a look at the Trinidad weather report on Day 5 of this game. BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Attends India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 in Trinidad, Spotted in Queen's Park Oval Stands (See Pic).

India set West Indies a target of 365 runs to try and level the series after which Ravichandran Ashwin returned and spun his magic, taking two wickets to leave the visitors at 79/2. The West Indies would believe that they can pull this off but it would be a pretty stiff task considering the quality of bowlers India have and the form they have been in. The equation is simple-West Indies need 289 more runs while India would be on the lookout for eight wickets. A fascinating day of cricket is expected at the Queen’s Park Oval if the rain decides to stay away. Indian Cricket Team Creates Record! Registers Fastest 100 By A Team in Tests, Achieves Feat Against West Indies.

Trinidad Weather Report

Weather forecast for Trinidad on July 24 (Source; Accuweather)

Unfortunately for cricket fans, there is a forecast for rain on Day 5 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 in Trinidad. The day would be initially cloudy but soon thunderstorm is likely to follow which if it happens, will halt play for quite a bit of time. The temperature would hover between 28-30 degrees Celsius.

Hence, the first few hours of play would be very crucial in this match. With cloudy conditions on offer, India would look to take as many wickets as possible to dent West Indies’ run chase before the downpour begins. West Indies, on their part, would hope not to lose too many wickets early on, which can send panic down their batting order, as a result of which, the game might slip from their control. India had earlier won the first Test match in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs. The match had finished inside three days, with Ravi Ashwin claiming a 12-fer in the game.

