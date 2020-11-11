Mumbai Indians’ players and team management were ecstatic in the night of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 finals as they defeated Delhi Capitals comprehensively by five wickets to lift their fifth title. Following the conclusion of the game, many MI players talked to TV presenters about their stellar journey throughout the tournament. While Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile were doing so, Mumbai Indians’ owner Nita Ambani– who looked nothing but over the moon with her side’s performance – crashed their interview accidentally. She first shook hands with De Kock but was soon left red-faced after realising that an interview is going on. Hardik Pandya Dedicates Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 Triumph to Son Agastya (View Post).

To make things comfortable, presenter Simon Doull asked Ambani to stay in the conversation, but she left soon. Later, De Kock said: “You can see how much it means to her.” However, Ambani’s action garnered a lot of attention as the video went viral in no time. Her priceless expression after realising the blunder left the fans in splits, and social media was flooded with funny jokes. Meanwhile, let’s look at the clip. Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Mumbai Indians for Record Fifth IPL Title.

Watch Video:

Nita Ambani unaware of the fact that QDK and NCN were being interviewed by Simon Doull crashed their interview 😂😂😂 Absolute Gold ⚡️#IPLfinal #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/U7eo0KxjG0 — Amey Pethkar 🇮🇳🇦🇪 (@ameyp9) November 10, 2020

Three Seasons Why DC Lost To MI In Finals!!

Coming to the final encounter, MI pushed DC straightaway with Trent Boult dismissing Marcus Stoinis off the very first ball. Although Delhi managed to post a fighting total of 156-7 with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scoring half-centuries, the chase proved to be a cakewalk for the Men in Blue & Gold. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant half-century as MI crossed the line with eight balls to spare. With this MI became the first team to lift five IPL title and second side after CSK to defend the trophy successfully.

