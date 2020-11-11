Sachin Tendulkar joined the fans in celebrating Mumbai Indians’ fifth IPL title win and congratulated the team for their brilliant performances. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win IPL 2020 and clinch a record fifth title making them the most successful team in Indian Premier League history. Tendulkar joined in the celebrations and congratulated the team for their dominant performances throughout the season. Tendulkar has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since the inaugural seasons and had been serving as a team mentor after retiring from the game in 2013. Hardik Pandya Dedicates Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 Triumph to Son Agastya (View Post).

Tendulkar congratulated the team on Instagram and wrote: “What a victory by the boys! Complete domination by @mumbaiindians! Well done to the players and the support staff who have continued from where they left off last year.” The master blaster shared a collage of pictures in which captain Rohit Sharma can be seen getting the title from BCCI President and secretary Sourav Ganguly after the title win. Virender Sehwag Terms Rohit Sharma As Best Captain in T20 Format After Mumbai Indians Win Record Fifth IPL Title.

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Mumbai Indians for Complete Dominance in IPL 2020

He had earlier shared another post to congratulate Mumbai Indians almost immediately after the side chased down 157 runs to win the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals. “Mumbai Mumbai 🏆 Well done @mumbaiindians!” Tendulkar captioned a post in which he can be seen celebrating the win with the MI logo over his head.

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Mumbai Indians for IPL 2020 Win

View this post on Instagram Mumbai Mumbai 🏆 Well done @mumbaiindians! #IPL #MIvDC A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Nov 10, 2020 at 10:07am PST

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, chased down 157 runs in 18.4 over with five wickets in hand to beat DC and clinch the title. Delhi had won the toss and opted to bat first but Trent Boult gave Mumbai Indians a terrific start with the first-ball wicket of Marcus Stoinis. Boult then returned in his second over and dismissed Ajinkya Rahane before Jayant Yadav bowled Shikhar Dhawan to leave DC reeling at 22/3 at one stage.

But a 96-run stand between captain Shreyas Iyer (65*) and Rishabh Pant (56) propelled Delhi Capitals to a respectable total. But it was never going to be enough against a power-packed MI batting order. Rohit Sharma’s 68 helped the defending champions chase down the score with ease.

