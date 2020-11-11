Hardik Pandya dedicated Mumbai Indians' triumph in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to his song Agastya. Just a few days after his child birthday, the dashing all-rounder had to fly UAE for the gala T20 tournament. Although many MI players travelled to the Arab with their families, Hardik's wife Nataša Stanković and son Agastya didn't do so understandably due to health concerns. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling batsman has been showering love on his munchkin through adorable social media posts, and he did that again after MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final to lift their fifth title.

"This one's for you Agastya Love this team! @mumbaiindians #Believe #MIChampion5," an ecstatic Hardik Pandya wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture with the prestigious IPL trophy. Just like the majority of the tournament, Rohit Sharma's men were dominant in finals as Delhi never really seemed the contest. Trent Boult dismissed Marcus Stoinis in the very first ball of the game to push DC on back foot straightaway. Though Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis' half-century guided DC to 157/5, the chase proved to be a cakewalk for MI who crossed the line with eight balls to spare. While all the players had the different significance of the triumph, Pandya dedicated the trophy to his son. Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Mumbai Indians Win IPL for Record 5th Time (See Post).

View Post:

Although MI never felt any trouble while chasing the target, Pandya wasn't able to make an impact. He fell prey to Anrich Nortje for three when the scores were level. Nevertheless, nothing can deny his stellar performance in the competition. The all-rounder didn't bowl a single delivery in the tournament, but his batting form was just red-hot. He scored 281 runs in the league with an astonishing strike rate of close to 180. MI vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020 Final.

Three Seasons Why DC Lost To MI In Finals!!

Pandya's next assignment is in Australia as he has been selected in the Indian squad for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Notably, the all-rounder will play his first international game after a gap of more than one years and will be determined to carry on his stellar form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).