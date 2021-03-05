Virat Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck by Ben Stokes on day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test at Ahmedabad. This was the second times in the ongoing Test series that Kohli was dismissed for a duck, making it only the second instance in his career that he has been dismissed for a duck twice in the same series. Kohli fell to a rising bouncer from Stokes and departed after edging it to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes without adding a run to his name. Kohli’s wicket left India reeling at 41/3 still trailing England by 164 runs. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Stokes has now dismissed Kohli five times in his Test career, the most times he has dismissed a single batsman in Test cricket. Kohli has also now been out for ducks twice in this series. Only twice has Kohli been dismissed for ducks two times in a single series. The last time it occurred was during the disastrous tour of England in 2014. Then Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Liam Plunkett in the first Test of the series at Lord’s before James Anderson removed him for another duck in the fourth Test at Manchester. Revenge Complete! Ben Stokes Dismisses Virat Kohli for a Duck, Twitterati React.

In the ongoing series, Moeen Ali had cleaned Kohli for a five-ball duck in the first innings of the second Test and now Stokes removed him for another duck once again in the first innings. The Indian captain has been out for ducks only 12 times in his 91 Test career and only in two instances has he been dismissed for two ducks same series. Stokes has also taken only two wickets in this series and both of those victims have been Kohli.

Kohli has now gone 12 innings without a Test century. His last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens in 2019. Since then, the India skipper has played seven Test matches and failed to hit a hundred even once.

