England got a 200-plus total for the first time after five innings of sub-200 scores but the 205 they could muster on Thursday still kept them on the backfoot against India on the first day of the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India will resume day two's play on 24 for one. India vs England Live Streaming Online 4th Test 2021, Day 2 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Against India's spin trio that bowled 70 per cent of the overs and took 80 per cent of the wickets, England's batting heavy line-up faltered again after winning the toss and electing to bat as Axar Patel (4/68), R. Ashwin (3/47) and Washington Sundar (1/14) ran riot.

Only Ben Stokes (55) and Dan Lawrence (46) could put up some resistance of note as the visiting batsmen showed lack of patience on a wicket that was spin-friendly but not as much as during the preceding two Tests. England's innings on Thursday lasted for 75.5 overs, which was quite close to the 79.2 overs it lasted across two innings combined in the third Test. Mohammed Siraj Accuses Ben Stokes of Abusing Him During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021, Day 1; Opens Up About Virat Kohli’s Confrontation With English All-Rounder (Watch Video).

Left-arm spinner Patel, who has taken a hat-trick of fifers, once again took a wicket in his first over of the innings like he had done in the third Test. He removed Dom Sibley, having him bowled with an armer.

In his second over, he got rid of the other opener Zak Crawley who tried to hit out against him. Soon Joe Root (5) was back, dismissed leg-before by a Mohammed Siraj delivery that came back in.

A 48-run partnership brought England to safety but Jonny Bairstow's dismissal gave India a chance to repeat their act from the third Test when they dismissed England for just over a 100. However, Stokes' half-century and contributions from Ollie Pope (29) and Lawrence took them to a total which kept them alive.

India lost an early wicket, of Shubman Gill (0), off the bowling of James Anderson during the 12 overs they had to face towards the end of the day's play. Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on eight and Cheteshwar Pujara was not out on 15. England had packed their line-up with batsmen, leaving out Jofra Archer, who had a niggle in his elbow, as well as Stuart Broad. Lawrence and off-spinner Dom Bess replaced the two English bowlers.