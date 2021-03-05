Stumps, Day 2 | That's the end of day's play. India are in a dominating position and have taken the lead by 89 runs. Washington Sundar is batting on 60 and Axar Patel is unbeaten on eleven. So, at close of play on day two India are 294/7 in 94 overs.
That's half-century up for Washington Sundar. He has once again impressed with the bat. Meanwhile, India's lead is nearing the hundred-run mark as we near the end of day's play.
OUT! Just after having completed his century, Rishabh Pant departs. He is caught at short mid-wicket. Soft dismissal this. Pant throws his wicket away but nonetheless has played a superb knock. R Pant c Root b Anderson 101(118)
Century for Rishabh Pant! That's hundred up for Pant. He brings it up with a six. This is his third Test century. Superb knock this by the youngster. Came in at a difficult position and then helped India take a lead as well.
Rishabh Pant has completed his half-century. This is his seventh Test fifty. Meanwhile, the partnership between Pant and Washington Sundar is now worth 50 off 102 balls.
Tea break | Another good session for England but India are inching towards their total now. Rishabh Pant is batting on 36 while Washington Sundar is on one. India now trail by 52 runs.
OUT! Soft dismissal this, Jack Leach accounts for Ravi Ashwin. Ashwin, apparently, is unhappy with himself. He is caught at short mid-wicket. Ashwin c Ollie Pope b Jack Leach 13(32)
LBW! Ben Stokes strikes for England as he gets rid of the dangerous Rohit Sharma. The Indian opener was batting on 49 but was caught plumb in front of the stumps. Sharma reviewed the decision but wasn't able to overturn it. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant stitched up a 41-run partnership. Rohit lbw b Stokes 49(144).
Play resumes after the lunch break. Rishabh Pant has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle. Meanwhile, India's total has gone past hundred-run mark now and the hosts trail by 100 runs.
OUT! Just minutes away from the lunch break and James Anderson accounts for Ajinkya Rahane. The right-handed batsman is caught in the slips cordon. Third wicket in the opening session on day two for England. It is time for lunch break as well.
England got a 200-plus total for the first time after five innings of sub-200 scores but the 205 they could muster on Thursday still kept them on the backfoot against India on the first day of the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India will resume day two's play on 24 for one. India vs England Live Streaming Online 4th Test 2021, Day 2 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.
Against India's spin trio that bowled 70 per cent of the overs and took 80 per cent of the wickets, England's batting heavy line-up faltered again after winning the toss and electing to bat as Axar Patel (4/68), R. Ashwin (3/47) and Washington Sundar (1/14) ran riot.
Only Ben Stokes (55) and Dan Lawrence (46) could put up some resistance of note as the visiting batsmen showed lack of patience on a wicket that was spin-friendly but not as much as during the preceding two Tests. England's innings on Thursday lasted for 75.5 overs, which was quite close to the 79.2 overs it lasted across two innings combined in the third Test. Mohammed Siraj Accuses Ben Stokes of Abusing Him During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021, Day 1; Opens Up About Virat Kohli’s Confrontation With English All-Rounder (Watch Video).
Left-arm spinner Patel, who has taken a hat-trick of fifers, once again took a wicket in his first over of the innings like he had done in the third Test. He removed Dom Sibley, having him bowled with an armer.
In his second over, he got rid of the other opener Zak Crawley who tried to hit out against him. Soon Joe Root (5) was back, dismissed leg-before by a Mohammed Siraj delivery that came back in.
A 48-run partnership brought England to safety but Jonny Bairstow's dismissal gave India a chance to repeat their act from the third Test when they dismissed England for just over a 100. However, Stokes' half-century and contributions from Ollie Pope (29) and Lawrence took them to a total which kept them alive.
India lost an early wicket, of Shubman Gill (0), off the bowling of James Anderson during the 12 overs they had to face towards the end of the day's play. Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on eight and Cheteshwar Pujara was not out on 15. England had packed their line-up with batsmen, leaving out Jofra Archer, who had a niggle in his elbow, as well as Stuart Broad. Lawrence and off-spinner Dom Bess replaced the two English bowlers.