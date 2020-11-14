Virat Kohli’s fans rallied in support of the team India captain after a section of fans trolled him online for requesting not to burst crackers during Diwali celebrations this year. Kohli, currently quarantining in Sydney for India’s tour of Australia, shared a video on social media pages to wish the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Kohli in his wish asked fans ‘not to burst crackers this year and protect the environment’ as they celebrate Diwali in every household. But it didn’t go down well with a section of the fans and they trolled him online. Virat Kohli Greets Fans on the Occasion of Diwali 2020, Requests Not to Burst Crackers and Celebrate the Festival With Simple Diya (Watch Video).

Kohli, in his video message, wished the fans and said: “A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all, take care.” Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes: PT Usha, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina and Other Sports Personalities Greet People on the Occasion of Festival of Lights.

The Indian captain was trolled for his video message with fans especially taking a disliking towards his call to not burst crackers and protect the environment. Crackers have been banned in several states in India with the governments announcing the decision was taken to prevent air pollution that will severely affect people amid a global pandemic.

Virat Kohli Wishes India Happy Diwali From Australia

But some fans have voiced their discontentment in not being allowed to burst crackers. They voiced their disliking towards Kohli’s video message and trolled the team India captain for asking not to burst crackers. Kohli’s fans, however, showed their support towards the team India and RCB skipper and trended ‘#IStandWithVirat’ to show their support, Kohli’s fans hit back at the trolls for tweeting against the skipper. Take a look at some reactions on Twitter.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Philanthropic Nature

Only Cricketer to Donate 50% of His Wage to Old Age People

Only Cricketer To Donate 50% Of His Income To Old Age People...@imVkohli ❤ And These Idiot Bhakts Drag His Family Unnecessarily #IStandWithVirat pic.twitter.com/AXns2ppFBe — S P Y (@Kohli_Spy) November 14, 2020

Always Stand With Him!!

Retweet if You're A Loyal @imVkohli Fan And You Will Always Stand With Him! ❤ #IStandWithVirat pic.twitter.com/kcVrjDXBSa — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) November 14, 2020

Virat Kohli is the Pride of Our Nation

Do not want to say anything, Only these two pictures are telling Everything. "Virat Kohli is The Pride of Our Nation"🙌!! #GOAT🐐#IStandWithVirat pic.twitter.com/mJGPggE4VY — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 14, 2020

The Pride of India

We Stand With You King!

We stand with you King! Just smash the bowlers in AUS and shut the mouth of random haters!#IStandWithVirat pic.twitter.com/3wl2HF8XiV — Not Anshuman's lenses are broken (@AnshumaNot) November 14, 2020

This is the Love of People for Virat Kohli

This is Insane, In just 2 hours, this Trend was trending at Number 3. This is the Love of people for Virat Kohli🙌.!!#IStandWithVirat @imVkohli❤️ pic.twitter.com/jm2j1Onjkg — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 14, 2020

Kohli, meanwhile, will be next seen in action when India start their tour of Australia with the first ODI match on November 27. Kohli will be part of both the three-match ODI and T20I series but will return home after the first Test match to be with his wife as they welcome their first child together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).