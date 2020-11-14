In a video message from Australia, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has requested fans not to burst crackers on the occasion of Diwali 2020. The Indian captain wished fans on Diwali and urged them to ‘protect the environment’. Kohli, who is in Australia on national duty, uploaded the video on social media. “A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all, take care,” Kohli said in the video. Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes: PT Usha, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina and Other Sports Personalities Greet People on the Occasion of Festival of Lights.

Indian players arrived in Sydney following the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The players are in quarantine and will resume training once it gets over. India and Australia will lock horns in three One-Day Internationals (ODI), as many T20Is and four Tests.

Here’s Virat Kohli’s Video Message

Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide, which will be a day-night match, as he was granted paternity leave by the BCCI. The Indians kipper will be with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for their first child expected in January.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).