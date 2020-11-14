Diwali is being celebrated across the country with fervour. People are taking to social media and greeting Happy Diwali to their loved ones. Sports personalities like other celebrities took to Twitter and greeted their fans on the occasion of festival of lights. #HappyDiwali, Diwali 2020 and #HappyDeepavali were among the top trends on the social networking sites. “Wishing everyone a blissful, happy and safe Diwali! May you be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity and success. May the good times return again and lead to peace and unity in the world. Happy Diwali,” tweeted former Olympic Track & Field Athlete PT Usha. Diwali 2020 Safety Tips While Using Hand Sanitisers: Here's Why You Should NOT Light Diyas or Crackers After Using Alcohol-Based Sanitisers.

Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also tweeted on the occasion of Diwali. His teammate Navdeep Saini also dropped in Diwali greetings. Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar and India’s MMA Fighter were among the sports celebrities to wish fans on Diwali 2020. Happy Diwali 2020 Animated GIF Greetings and Narak Chaturdashi Messages: Wish Everyone Shubh Deepavali With These Wonderful Images, Choti Diwali Quotes and Photos.

PT Usha's Happy Diwali Greeting

Wishing everyone a blissful, happy and safe Diwali! May you be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity and success. May the good times return again and lead to peace and unity in the world. Happy Diwali #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/i3UnaGdEaX — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) November 14, 2020

Sweet Message from Sushil Kumar's Kids

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!! 🙏💫 #happydiwali #happychildrensday pic.twitter.com/x3dTmz9P7u — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) November 14, 2020

Ritu Phogat Tweets

Wishing all my friends a very #HappyDeepavali This dipaawali, May you and family Be Blessed with Good Health,Prosperity and Happiness. Happy and Safe Diwali 🪔❤️❤️❤️ — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 14, 2020

Chahal's Diwali Greetings

Happy Diwali everyone 🪔 pic.twitter.com/KL8GjhL7Cp — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 14, 2020

Navdeep Saini Joins in

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health & wealth forever. Wishing you all, a Happy & Safe Diwali 🌸🌸 #Salute2Soldiers pic.twitter.com/MCPN3O9jAU — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) November 13, 2020

Suresh Raina's Special Diwali Wish

Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness. @adgpi #Respect #JaiHind #HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/Njd8eOaDYW — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2020

Sports Minster's Greeting

🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 🪔 🪔 🪔 🪔 🪔 "अंधेरे पर प्रकाश की जीत, बुराई पर अच्छाई, और अज्ञान पर ज्ञान का प्रतीक" pic.twitter.com/xlFzC5R75F — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 13, 2020

With coronavirus pandemic affecting lives, government issued advisory to celebrate the festival by maintaining norms like social distancing and wearing masks. People were also requested to avoid large gatherings.

