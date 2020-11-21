Team India has reached Australia and has been preparing for three-match ODI, T20I and four-game Test series. In fact, the official account of the BCCI had also shared a few pictures of the players sweating it out in the nets. We saw a few pictures where the Indian team was seen setting it out in the nets and now Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli has posted snaps of himself where he was seen working out in the gym. Kohli is all fueled up for the upcoming series. The first ODI will be played on November 27, 2020, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The second game will be played on November 29, 2020. Manuka Oval will host the third and the final ODI. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Praises Mohammad Siraj, Says 'Indian Pacer Has Shown Tremendous Character, May He Have Successful Australia Tour'.

Talking about the pictures, we see Virat Kohli performing a single-legged deadlift and did some back extensions. The skipper looked extremely focussed while working out and was seen giving his best. The Indian cricket captain shared the pictures with an interesting caption which read, "Fulled up." Check out the snaps below:

Talking about the team, they will miss out on the services of Rohit Sharma who has been ousted from the squad for the T20I and the 50 over format due to injury concerns. However, the Mumbai Indians skipper has been amongst the list of players who will play four Test matches. His exclusion from the team created a lot of controversies.

