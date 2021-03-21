India won the five-match T20I series against England last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli and men clinched the T20I series by 36 runs and won the series by 3-2. Post this, they were obviously given the trophy. Now, here was this one gesture by Virat Kohli that impressed the fans. The Indian cricket captain handed over the trophy to debutants Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. The official account of the BCCI shared the video of the same on social media. Kishan and Yadav were seen celebrating the win and even posed for pictures with the trophy. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s Opening Pair in T20Is Must Be Persisted by Indian Cricket Team, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Talking about the game, the series stood on 2-2. In the last T20I game we witnessed KL Rahul being dropped from the playing XI. This was quite a major decision. With this, Virat Kohli came to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. The two gave a dream start to team India. Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs and Virat Kohli made 80 runs. India posted a total of 224 runs on the board. Jos Butler and Dawid Malan were the only ones from team England and the visiting team stood 36 runs short.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the BCCI below:

India and England will now head on to the three-game ODI series. The ODI series will begin on March 23, 2021, and will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

