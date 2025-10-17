Australia has always been a happy hunting ground for many new-age Indian batters, who enjoy the pace of the ball and are well-equipped to handle the bounce on offer in conditions that might suit the bowlers. Virat Kohli is a prime example of an Indian batter who thrives against challenging tracks and prides himself on taking on the best players a host nation presents, which is supported by the batsman's statistics in Down Under across formats. However, with Kohli currently touring Australia for the IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025, which in all likelihood will be the ace batter's final international appearances in the format, this article shall focus on the former captain's record in ODIs Down Under ahead of the India vs Australia 1st ODI starting on 19 October in Perth. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Give Fan An Autograph on Pakistan Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Virat Kohli's ODI Record in Australia

The 36-year-old really came into his own in ODIs with his stunning knock against Sri Lanka in Hobart back in 2012, which gave rise to the legend of 'Master Chaser', kick-starting a love affair Down Under in the format. Interestingly, this was also Kohli's maiden ODI ton in Australia, contributing to his 12 centuries in the country across formats.

Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average In ODIs 29 1327 5 6 0 51.03 Test+ODIs+T20Is 64 3616 12 19 2 52.40

During the course of the IND vs AUS ODI series 2025, Kohli will play matches in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, venues where the ace Indian batter has dished out memorable knocks. Virat Kohli Hands Over Power of Attorney Papers of His Properties To Brother Vikas Kohli in Gurgaon Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Report.

Virat Kohli's ODI Record at IND vs AUS 2025 Grounds in Australia

Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average Adelaide Oval 4 244 2 0 0 61 Sydney Cricket Ground 7 146 0 1 0 24.33 Perth Stadium - - - - - -

* - Kohli has played ODIs in Perth, but all have been at WACA, where in five appearances, the ace cricketer has hit 242 runs, with two fifties at an average of 60.50.

Not only does Kohli enjoy scoring runs Down Under, but the ace batter also produces scintillating knocks against the Australia national cricket team in their home conditions, which makes the host fans and players respect the Indian legend even more.

Virat Kohli's ODI Record Against Australia in Australia

Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average Against Australia 18 802 3 4 0 47.17 Others 11 525 2 2 0 58.33

The three IND vs AUS ODIs present Kohli with a chance to cement his place as one of the greats in the format in Australian conditions, and leave a lasting impact on the fans, who will flock in massive numbers to see the superstar Indian batter in action for one final time in the land of the Kangaroos.

