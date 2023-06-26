Virat Kohli, besides being one of India’s finest cricketers, is also one of the fittest around. When it comes to working hard and training, Kohli is second to none and fans often catch glimpses of his intense workout sessions in the gym on his social media. But this was not how things used to be earlier. Senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who has watched Kohli and his career from close quarters, made a revelation which is sure to leave some fans surprised. Sharma, while talking in a podcast to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his channel, threw light on an unheard tale of Kohli partying all night despite batting overnight during a match and going on to score 250 the next day. 'When in the Tube' Virat Kohli Is the 'Hot Dude Reading' Tabloid in Latest Instagram Post! View Pic of Star Indian Cricketer.

"We were playing a U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and the next day he scored 250. I have seen that phase of Kohli as well. The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect starting in 2012, after the World Cup. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket, in general, went to a different level," Sharma said, while stating that he has seen Kohli's 'party phase' and 'tattoo phase'. The lanky pacer, who was in fine form for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, also revealed that he has seen Kohli eat Chhole Bhature only once or twice since 2012. Fans are well aware of the former Indian cricketer's love for the dish and this statement only is a testament to his willpower.

"Sachin [Tendulkar] paaji used to say hope is not a word, it's a feeling. But if you speak to Virat Kohli, the word 'hope' does not exist in his dictionary. His dictionary only has 'belief'. If you have belief, you can do anything. He is so intense,” he shared. Kohli had a good time in IPL 2023, where he scored more than 600 runs but failed to make an impact in the World Test Championship final, where he scored a gritty 49 in the second innings. Fans would expect him to be back amongst the runs when India tour West Indies next.

