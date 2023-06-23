You have to be living under a rock not to know about the many, many, many Instagram pages dedicated to the ‘hot dudes reading.’ And just in case you are really unaware, it, as the name suggests, has posts of handsome men engrossed in reading in public space. And guess who is the latest to join this prestigious club? It is none other than the former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli! However, the 34-year-old himself posted his picture totally immersed in a tabloid. He has his reading glasses on too. Virat, who has been quite active on Instagram lately, captioned the post, writing, “When in the tube”, followed by the person shrugging emoji. 'Style King' Virat Kohli Rocks Bucket Hat in New Instagram Story That's Surprisingly Sans a Motivational Life Quote!

Virat Kohli Is the 'Hot Dude Reading' Tabloid in Latest Instagram Post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)