Currently enjoying his time away from active cricket in London, Virat Kohli is busy preparing for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, for which the ace cricketer has passed the fitness test, which took place in England. This comes after several Indian cricketers, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Shubman Gill, who underwent fitness tests in Bengaluru at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). Rohit Sharma Diet Plan for Weight Loss Leaked? Unverified Chart Goes Viral As India ODI Captain Looks Lean After Shedding Kilos.

As reported by Dainik Jagran, Kohli sought permission from the BCCI to undergo his fitness test in London, under approved supervision. The report further suggests that Kohli has asked the apex cricketing body in India for a 'special request', which suggests BCCI’s double standards.

No other Indian national cricket team cricketer was permitted to take fitness tests outside CoE, where even Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill were asked to travel to Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma Fitness Test: Did India ODI Captain Score 19.4 in Yo-Yo Test? Here's the Truth.

Ever since taking his Test retirement, Kohli has unofficially moved to London and has, of late, resumed practice in nets, to remain fit for India's tour of Australia later this year.

The second phase of BCCI’s fitness test will commence in September, where several cricketers who are undergoing rehab or awaiting fitness approval will participate, which will include KL Rahul, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

India's immediate international assignment is the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates, where Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men in Blue.

