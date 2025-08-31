Rohit Sharma Fitness Test: Did India ODI Captain Score 19.4 in Yo-Yo Test? Here's the Truth

India national cricket team ODI captain Rohit Sharma hasn't played any international cricket since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai in March. After the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2025 edition, Sharma played for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. In May, the veteran cricketer announced his retirement from the Test format. Earlier, Rohit bid adieu to the T20Is after clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados. What Is Yo Yo Test? Explained the Fitness Test Indian Cricketers Have to Go Through, Watch Video.

Recently, there was a buzz created on social media suggesting that Rohit Sharma scored 19.4 in his latest Yo-Yo fitness Test. For those unversed, the veteran recently reported to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for routine fitness and pre-season test along with a few other Men in Blue players, who are part of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 squad. Below are some of the posts going viral on social media about Sharma's latest Yo-Yo fitness result.

User Claim of Rohit Sharma's 19.4 Score in Yo-Yo Test

Yo-Yo test - 19.4 ! Rohit Sharma has shocked everyone with his Yo-Yo test and this should be the end of all the theories of his haters who run agendas against him. We are coming for 2027 World Cup. @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/B9huR5do4Q — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 31, 2025

Did India's ODI Captain Score 19.4 in the Yo-Yo Test?

Indian Fitness Coach 🎙️ Rohit Sharma is one of the fittest player in team. Fitness doesn't certainly means 6 Pack Abs. His game fitness is top tier. Today Rohit scored 19.4 in Yo Yo Test, even many youngsters can't achieve this score. 🗿 pic.twitter.com/yAdVsV8N9l — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) August 31, 2025

A Video Claiming Rohit Sharma Passed the Yo-Yo Test With a 19.4 Score

Rohit Sharma pass Yo-Yo test with great score 19.4pic.twitter.com/fneHrT2xec — Vishal (@Riyalvishal35) August 31, 2025

Another User Claiming Rohit Sharma Clears Yo-Yo Test

Rohit Sharma clears Yo-Yo test with an impressive 19.4 score. pic.twitter.com/wu20KP6ngC — Algorix 🇮🇳 (@Im_Algorix_45) August 31, 2025

Did India's ODI Captain Rohit Sharma Score 19.4 in the Yo-Yo Test?

No, there has been no official confirmation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the India ODI captain Rohit Sharma's latest Yo-Yo fitness test result of a 19.4 score, despite it having gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma himself has not shared any news regarding his Yo-Yo Test result. The BCCI has set guidelines and protocols regarding the fitness test scores for every player. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Score 50 Runs in 9 Balls Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017? Here's the Truth As Video With Misleading Scorecard Goes Viral.

The Indian cricketers have to keep their Yo-Yo fitness test results confidential, and no player can leak their Yo-Yo Test results publicly. Given these protocols by the BCCI, the claims on social media about Rohit Sharma's 19.4 Yo-Yo Test score can't be treated as authentic until there is an official confirmation by the BCCI or an update by Rohit himself. For those unversed, Virat Kohli once shared an Instagram story in 2023 of his Yo-Yo Test result, which went viral on social media. The BCCI expressed displeasure over Kohli for leaking his Yo-Yo test result publicly.

Fact check

Claim : Rohit Sharma scored 19.4 in his latest Yo-Yo fitness Test result Conclusion : No, Rohit Sharma himself or the BCCI hasn't confirmed the latest Yo-Yo fitness Test result of the Indian ODI captain on social media. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).