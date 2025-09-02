Rohit Sharma with throwdown specialist at BCCI CoE (left) and Rohit Sharma all smiles with BCCI CoE throwdown specialist (left) and him with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy (right) (Photo credit: Instagram @taranath.nayak.7529 and X @ICC)

Has Rohit Sharma's diet plan for weight loss been leaked? The India National Cricket Team ODI captain has been the subject of a discussion in recent times after pictures of him looking lean have surfaced online. The 'Hitman', as he is fondly referred to, understandably has shed some kilos in the recent viral pictures on social media and this is welcome news for fans who are keen to see him back in action. Rohit Sharma, who retired from Tests earlier this year, was last seen in action in IPL 2025. Amid all the chatter around Rohit Sharma's fitness, an unverified chart, claiming to be Rohit Sharma's diet plan for his weight loss, has surfaced online. Rohit Sharma Weight Loss: Fans Amazed After Team India ODI Captain Looks Much Leaner in Latest Pics (Watch Video).

Fan Shares Rohit Sharma's 'Leaked Diet Plan'

🚨 | DIET PLAN LEAKED : Rohit Sharma is on a strict diet for the 2027 World Cup.😱 According to a very close source, Rohit Sharma has given up all his favorite foods and won’t touch them until the 2027 World Cup. At 38, he is following an unbelievably strict diet with… pic.twitter.com/ESt7HjFO2Y — md Nayab official 🇮🇳 (@nayab4500) September 2, 2025

Another User Shares Rohit Sharma's 'Diet Plan'

🚨 | DIET PLAN LEAKED : Rohit Sharma is on a strict diet for the 2027 World Cup.😱 According to a very close source, Rohit Sharma has given up all his favorite foods and won’t touch them until the 2027 World Cup. At 38, he is following an unbelievably strict diet with… pic.twitter.com/ZbYgnAEDCh — Jyran (@Jyran45) September 1, 2025

Claiming to have been leaked online, the unverified chart showed a detailed diet plan for the India National Cricket Team ODI captain featuring his meals at different times throughout the day. As per the unverified diet chart, Rohit Sharma starts his day at 7:00 AM with six soaked almonds, sprout salad and a glass of fresh juice. After eating at regular intervals, Rohit Sharma's food for the day ends with a glass of milk and mixed nuts. Rohit Sharma Fitness Test: Did India ODI Captain Score 19.4 in Yo-Yo Test? Here's the Truth.

On top of this, the 'diet chart' bears a 'Leaked' watermark and carries the signature of renowned dietician and nutritionist Shweta Bhatia, meaning that it was supposedly approved by her. Shweta Bhatia has previously worked with India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Alongside the chart, a picture of a man working out in a gym, appearing to be Rohit Sharma, has also surfaced online and has gone viral. There is, however, nothing to prove that the 'leaked' and unverified chart is Rohit Sharma's actual diet plan for weight loss. While mentioning Shweta Bhatia's name might add to the chart being taken seriously, as she is a top dietician, the claims remain unproven after a thorough fact check.

Rohit Sharma's Fitness Test Score Revealed?

There have also been reports stating that Rohit Sharma, who had a fitness Test at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) CoE (Centre of Excellence), scored 19.4 in the Yo-Yo Test, a claim that was fact-checked by LatestLY later on. For the unversed, the BCCI does not allow its players to reveal fitness Test scores publicly. Rohit Sharma, who now plays just one format, will look to make a roaring comeback to international cricket alongside Virat Kohli when India take on Australia Down Under in an ODI series.

