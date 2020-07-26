July 26 is celebrated a Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory over Pakistan in the war which happened in 1999. The war went on from the period od May to July and ended on this day in 1999. But during this period of two months, we also lot many brave men who sacrificed their lives for the country. In order to pay tributes to our brave men, July 26 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas. While many film stars honoured the martyrs, even cricketers like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif and others paid tributes to the men who lost their lives fighting for the nation. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Courage and Determination of Armed Forces, Says Their Valour Continues to Inspire Generations.

Each of these cricketers took to social media and posted tweets hailing the Indian Army.  The war claimed the lives of  527 soldiers on the Indian side. Earlier today, even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his show Mann Ki Baat paid tributes to the valour and courage of our men. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by our cricketers below:

Yuvraj Singh

Gautam Gambhir

Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja

Suresh Raina

Mohammad Kaif

Virender Sehwag

PM Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rjnath Singh, Amit Shah paid tributes to the martyrs. Each of these ministers took to social media to hail the unwavering courage of the brave men who gave away their lives during the war.

 

