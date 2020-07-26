July 26 is celebrated a Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory over Pakistan in the war which happened in 1999. The war went on from the period od May to July and ended on this day in 1999. But during this period of two months, we also lot many brave men who sacrificed their lives for the country. In order to pay tributes to our brave men, July 26 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas. While many film stars honoured the martyrs, even cricketers like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif and others paid tributes to the men who lost their lives fighting for the nation. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Courage and Determination of Armed Forces, Says Their Valour Continues to Inspire Generations.

Each of these cricketers took to social media and posted tweets hailing the Indian Army. The war claimed the lives of 527 soldiers on the Indian side. Earlier today, even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his show Mann Ki Baat paid tributes to the valour and courage of our men. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by our cricketers below:

Yuvraj Singh

I salute the courage and selflessness of our brave soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The armed forces are our nation's pride, and we will forever be indebted to them. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🙏🏻#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/vDQFNWROiC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2020

Gautam Gambhir

Real heroes don't have a name on the back of their jerseys. They wear their country's flag! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/vaQ0FgclFZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2020

Rishabh Pant

Salute to all the bravehearts who gave up their tomorrow for our today. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/QF0oXLRCEe — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 26, 2020

Virat Kohli

Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe. 🙏🏼 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja

Fearless and valiant. Our soldiers put their lives on the line to keep us safe. I salute you. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 26, 2020

Suresh Raina

On the #KargilVijayDiwas, I bow my head in respect to the real heroes of India, those who sacrifice themselves so we can breathe freedom. We will, forever, be in their debt. @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy #CourageInKargil#JaiHind Video courtesy: @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/GySOOUc5Je — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 26, 2020

Mohammad Kaif

Saluting the valour and courage of our bravehearts, who selflessly protect us throughout the day and night 🙏🏼 Aap ho, toh hum hain. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/e0NWADJLJh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2020

Virender Sehwag

My deepest tributes to all the martyrs who have protected us. Also my salute to all the soldiers who protect us. Aap hain toh hum hain. #KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/h4zl3puLhm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2020

PM Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rjnath Singh, Amit Shah paid tributes to the martyrs. Each of these ministers took to social media to hail the unwavering courage of the brave men who gave away their lives during the war.

