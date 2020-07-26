New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the courage and patriotism of Indian soldiers on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister remembered the courage and determination of our armed forces. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today’s Mann Ki Baat, which begins shortly", the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas, which has been named after the successful Operation Vijay, is observed every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in 1999. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi to the Indian Army soldiers.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today’s #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

Several political leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too paid rich tributes and saluted the bravery and courage of the armed forces on the 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay his respects and remember the brave sons on India and said the country was proud of the heroes dedicated to defend the motherland. “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, bravery and strong leadership," he said.

President Kovind too paid his tributes on Twitter saying, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination & exceptional valour of our Armed Forces. I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families." The Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

