The ugly spat between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq dominated headlines for a good part of last month during IPL 2023. The two cricketers shared heated moments, including a tense handshake on the field when Lucknow Super Giants hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium in early May. The on-field spat between the two led to Gautam Gambhir getting involved in the situation and having a heated exchange with Virat Kohli after the match. But who started it all? Naveen claimed that it was Kohli who began it and this is evident from the fines they were handed. While Kohli was handed a full match fee fine, Naveen had to let go of 50%. 'Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir 2.0!' RCB Star Engages in Heated Exchange With LSG Mentor After IPL 2023 Match, Netizens React (Watch Videos).

“He shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight,” the Afghanistan and Lucknow Super Giants bowler said, while speaking to BBC Pashto, adding, “When you will look at the fines, you will understand who started the fight.” The two exchanged words in the second innings of the match and, later, had a tense handshake when they had to be separated by other players. Naveen also seemingly turned down his captain KL Rahul who wanted to make peace between him and Kohli after this spat. The two cricketers then took to social media to share cryptic stories about this spat. Virat Kohli Writes to BCCI After Ugly Spat With Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir Post LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, States, 'Didn't Say Anything Wrong': Report.

Naveen also claimed that it was Kohli who forcefully grabbed his hand after the match and that he did not lose his temper initially. “I just want to say one thing I generally don't sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn't utter a single word. I didn't sledge anyone. Players, who were there, they know how I dealt with the situation. I never lost my temper, when I was batting or after the match. What I did after the match is can be seen by everyone. I was just shaking hands and then he (Kohli) caught my hand forcefully and I am also human being and I reacted.”

