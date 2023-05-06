Virat Kohli’s spat with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir attracted headlines all over. The RCB star was pretty energetic on the field in the second innings of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match and his altercation with Naveen spilt over to after the game when the two exchanged a frosty handshake. Later, Gambhir also got involved in the picture and the two had to be separated by other players. After the match, all three involved in this incident—Kohli, Naveen and Gambhir, were slapped with fines by the BCCI. While Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees, Naveen had to part with 50% of what he got from the match. Yuvraj Singh Has a Witty Take On Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Spat in IPL 2023; Former India Cricketer's 'Thand Rakh' Tweet Goes Viral.

And in a recent development, it has been reported that Kohli wrote to BCCI to explain his side of this conflict. The RCB star, according to Dainik Jagran, reportedly stated that he did not say anything wrong to Naveen and Gambhir. Kohli was handed a fine of Rs ₹1.25 crore and he felt that he did not deserve such a hefty amount as a penalty. However, Kohli will not be paying the fine and instead, his franchise RCB, who have a policy of not deducting any money from the players’ match fees, will have to cough up the sum. The conflict seemed to have started in the match when Mohammed Siraj hurled the ball at the stumps despite Naveen being well inside his crease. Gautam Gambhir Takes Indirect Dig at Rajat Sharma After News Anchor Claimed LSG Mentor is ‘Jealous’ of Virat Kohli.

Clarifying this, Kohli wrote that he had asked Siraj to bowl bouncers and not hit Naveen. The former skipper also made a complaint about Naveen’s behaviour after the match, where the two were seemingly locked in a tense handshake for a while before exchanging some words. A report earlier claimed that Kohli had asked Gambhir to stay out of this and the LSG mentor stated that the team was his family and he would not take it if anyone abused them. Kohli was charged up all throughout the second innings of the game as he engaged in animated celebrations every time a wicket fell in the game. He also shushed the crowd, apparently in response to what Gambhir had done when Lucknow had beaten Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy. Amit Mishra reportedly complained to the umpire about Kohli’s behaviour when he and Naveen were batting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).