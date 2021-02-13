Indian skipper Virat Kohli was brutally trolled on social media after getting dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The right-handed batsman came onto the crease at 85/2, and expectations were high from him with the ongoing clash being a must-win game for the home team. However, he couldn’t do much and bagged a six-ball duck. England team were on cloud nine after getting the big fish while the local fans in the stadium and the Indian dugout was left stunned. India vs England Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 1.

It was the second ball of the 22nd over, and off-spinner Moeen Ali was operating with the ball. He bowled a classic off-break which went through Kohli’s pad and bat and disturbed the middle stump. Kohli couldn’t believe what has happened as he asked the umpires if English wicket-keeper Ben Foakes had broken the stumps with his hands. However, the replay clearly showed that the red cherry has smashed the timber and the fifth-ranked Test batsman had to walk back without scoring. The veteran batsman’s mediocre show didn’t amuse netizens as they slammed him left, right and centre. Have a look! Virat Kohli Impressed as Rohit Sharma Hits Stuart Broad for Impeccable Cover Drive.

Memes In Action!!

Painful!!

That's Harsh!!

@imVkohli, you are wasting a spot in the Indian team.. please retire. Some other deserving candidate might make the most of the opportunity.. we don’t losers like you.. @BCCI @SGanguly99 @MichaelVaughan — ashton dcosta (@dcosta_ashton26) February 13, 2021

Another One!!

More Memes!!

Seriously??

Bhai wo dost ka call aa gya tha . Usse baat krke call kata toh Virat Kohli ki paari shuru hoke bhi khatam ho chuki thi pic.twitter.com/ucTu3A2lhW — J I M 🍁 (@ijimworld) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Kohli’s dismissal has shifted the momentum in England’s favour. Nevertheless, dashing opener Rohit Sharma is standing strong at one end; scoring runs all over the park. He has been joined by his vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who also has a point to prove. With the Chennai track assisting the spinners in the first session itself, this won’t be a high-scoring game. However, India would want to put up a formidable score on the board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).