Virat Kohli on October 6, 2020 (Tuesday) extended birthday greetings to his agent Bunty Sajedeh on social media. Bunty Sajedeh is the cousin of Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika and thorough his firm Cornerstone, manages some of the biggest names in sports and Indian entertainment industry. His clientele list includes the likes of Indian national team captain Virat Kohli and several of his teammates. RCB Captain Virat Kohli Inadvertently Applies Saliva on Ball During IPL Match Against DC, Immediately Realises Slip-up.

Virat Kohli took to his social media to wish his agent Bunty Sajdeh on his birthday with a hilarious caption. ‘Happy bday hulk Had to post this one again for your bday because you're always grumpy and never take pictures’ the RCB skipper wrote on his official Instagram account.

Bunty Sajdeh’s company Cornerstone was founded in 2008 and the CEO revealed that in the same year he had spotted a young Virat Kohli. ‘It’s easy to look at Virat today and say he’s a rock star, but I spotted him back during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and signed him up before he became a regular for India. When I first saw Virat, during an Under-19 match in Malaysia,’ Sajdeh told Live Mint in 2016.

Speaking of Virat Kohli, the 31-year-old cracker in currently in UAE and is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League. RCB have started IPL 2020 in a decent form, winning three of their owning five games and currently occupy the third spot in the team standings.

During RCB’s most recent match against Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to achieve the milestone of 9000 runs in T20s. The Indian skipper was the seventh cricketer overall to reach the landmark with the likes of Chris Gayle and David Warner, achieving it before the 31-year-old.

