Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army

India lost around 20 brave men in the recent faceoff with China and one of them was Sepoy Kundan Kumar who attained martyrdom while fighting in the Galwan valley. As his mortal remains were taken to his home town it was the courage of his father that bagged applause from the former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. In a TV interview, Kundan Kumar’s father said that he will be sending his grandsons to the army and these words impressed the former Indian cricketer as he took to social media to salute the father of the brave man. Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley.

"My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them too," Kundan's father told ANI. Sharing the video of the selfless father, Sehwag saluted him and wrote, "Yeh hain Ishwar ke roop mein Insaan! China ko jald Aaina dikhega." Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, Kundan and another jawan were among the ones who laid down their lives while fighting for India on the night of June 15. 17 soldiers succumbed to their injuries on June 16. For now let’s have a look at the tweet by Sehwag below:

Yeh hain Ishwar ke roop mein Insaan ! China ko jald Aaina dikhega. https://t.co/YiCpmpCHpy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 17, 2020

Several other cricketers including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and others paid homage to the ones who lost their lives while fighting for the nation. The press release by the Indian Army stated that the incident happened while the de-escalation process was going on.

