Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan have mourned the loss of the soldiers who got martyred in while fighting for the country against China during a face-off at the Galwan valley. The two cricketers took note of the incident and saluted the soldiers for their bravery. This is the first time in about 45 years that India, or for that matter China, has lost a soldier on the LAC. With the outspread of the coronavirus which is reportedly caused by China, the country is already at the receiving end and has had sour relationships. With this, things have turned even worse. India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'.

As per the release by the Indian army, the tiff between the two sides happened during the de-escalation process and the incident happened last night. Senior officials of both sides are meeting to diffuse the situation. Shikhar Dhawan and Virender Sehwag posted snaps of the martyrs and saluted them for the noble feat. Now, check out the tweets below:

Heartfelt condolences to Col. Santosh Babu who made the Supreme Sacrifice in action at the#GalwanValley . At a time, when the world is dealing with a serious pandemic, this is the last thing we need. I hope Cheeni sudhar jaayein. pic.twitter.com/PlvE9WStEY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2020

Yuvraj Singh

I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan

A sacrifice that will never be forgotten by the nation. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Indian Army officer and the two soldiers. Saluting your bravery, Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/Kk2Wt0WdSs — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 16, 2020

In a statement released by the Indian Army, it stated, "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

