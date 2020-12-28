The day three of the Test match between India and Australia at the MCG turned out to be quite a great outing for the Indians. Towards the end of the day, we had Steve Smith and Travis Head who made way to the pavilion. Steve Smith's dismissal went on to become the talk of the town as Jasprit Bumrah was the one scalped his wicket. The Australian batsman shifted himself towards the leg stump and the ball rattled the off-stump. Needless to say that the player was adjudged as out. Wasim Jaffer gave a hilarious take on social media about the same and hilariously trolled the umpires. Rishabh Pant, Matthew Wade Engage in Banter During India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG.

Talking about the delivery by Bumrah, the ball deflected off his thighs and rattled the off stumps. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this was a deadly accurate delivery by the Indian pacer. Steve Smith once again failed to impress his fans as he made way to the pavilion on the score of eight runs. Now, let's have a look at the dismissal by Bumrah and then the tweet by Jaffer.

Gee whiz - Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

Tweet by Jaffer

Thank God you can't review bowled dismissals, otherwise Smith would be not out on umpires call! 😄 #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 28, 2020

As of now, Australia has lost six wickets and the home team has been leading by a couple of runs. As of now, we have Camron Green and Pat Cummins batting for the Australian side.

