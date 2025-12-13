Hobart, Dec 13: Lizelle Lee produced a commanding performance to steer Hobart Hurricanes to their first-ever Women’s Big Bash League title, dismantling Perth Scorchers in a one-sided final with a thunderous, unbeaten half-century. After a disciplined bowling effort restricted the Scorchers to 137/5, the Hurricanes made light work of the chase, cruising home with five overs to spare. Jemimah Rodrigues Pulls Out of Remaining WBBL 2025–26 Matches To Support Smriti Mandhana After Wedding Postponement With Palash Muchhal.

Lee set the tone immediately, striking three boundaries in the opening over, before Danielle Wyatt-Hodge followed suit to propel the Hurricanes to a brisk start. The early onslaught left the Scorchers on the back foot as Hobart raced to 24 without loss after two overs. Wyatt-Hodge departed in the sixth over, but any hopes of a fightback were quickly dashed.

Lee maintained her dominance against the bowlers, while Nat Sciver-Brunt contributed timely boundaries to keep the required rate comfortably manageable. The decisive moment arrived when Lee launched Alana King for consecutive sixes, before finding the gaps for a couple of boundaries in the following over. The flurry of shots brought up her half-century and effectively sealed the contest. Although Sciver-Brunt perished later in the game, Lee remained unbeaten, with her innings also setting a new record for the highest individual score in a WBBL final.

Earlier, the Scorchers struggled to find momentum after electing to bat, perhaps feeling the toll of a demanding schedule that had seen them play their third match in five days. The Power-play yielded little fluency, with Katie Mack falling for 17 off 21 deliveries.

Beth Mooney, in fine form coming into the final, was handed several chances but failed to convert them before being eventually bowled by Heather Graham for 33. Sophie Devine and Paige Scholfield attempted to lift the scoring rate through the middle overs, but the Hobart bowlers kept chipping away. On Which Channel BBL 2025-26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Big Bash League Matches Live Streaming Online?.

With four overs remaining, Scorchers sat at 106/4 and were eyeing a late surge. Devine briefly threatened the opposition with a six before being stumped in the next over. Despite a few boundaries from Scholfield, a sluggish final over curtailed any hopes of a competitive total.

The Scorchers closed on 137 for 5, a score that proved well short of the mark against a Hurricanes side inspired by Lee’s ruthless finishing, as Hobart celebrated a historic WBBL triumph.

Brief scores: Perth Scorchers Women 137/5 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 34, Beth Mooney 33; Linsey Smith 2-8) lost to Hobart Hurricanes Women 141/2 in 15 overs (Lizelle Lee 77*, Nat Sciver-Brunt 35; Amy Edgar 1-13) by 8 wickets --IANS vi/bsk/

