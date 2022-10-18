The West Indies cricket team is a multinational men’s cricket team that mainly represents the English-speaking nations and territories in the Caribbean. The West Indies cricket team is well known for their outstanding performances in the T20 format and is regarded as one of the best teams in the 20-over matches. They are the only two-time winner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and following them are India, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, and Australia with one World Cup each. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be their eighth staging at the event. West Indies was one of the top 11 teams from the previous tournament and hence qualified for the eighth edition of the event. Being the ICC full member nation, they always had a spot reserved in all the previous World Cups.

West Indies won their first T20 World Cup in 2012, which has held in Sri Lanka. With lady luck on their side and many amazing bouts from Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, and Johnson Charles helped them conquer the 2012 T20 World Cup. After getting knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, the West Indies side made a strong comeback in the next edition which was held in India. In 2016 they won the T20 World Cup for the second with only one loss to their name in the tournament and became the first team to win two T20 World Cup championships. Team West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get WI Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

West Indies T20 World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost Super Over Wins NR Champions West Indies 37 18 17 1 1 2012, 2016

In the 2021 World Cup, West Indies got knocked out of the tournament early in the group stage. They lost four out of their five group-stage matches finishing second last in the group. For redemption, the West Indies side coming into the 2022 World cup will be highly motivated and will once again try to sit on the world champions throne and become the only three-time T20 World Cup champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).